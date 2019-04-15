Social media threat prompts extra police presence outside Doral school

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A social media threat prompted extra police presence outside of a Doral school.

Officers could be seen outside of John I. Smith K-8 Center, located near Northwest 52nd Street 104th Court, early Monday morning.

The extra police presence was a precaution in response to a social media threat made against the school.

It is unknown what social media platform was used to post the threat.

The threat is being investigated by Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police.

