Soccer fans pack Sunlife Stadium for International Champions Cup

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Top soccer teams are set to face-off at the International Champions Cup in Miami Gardens.

Real Madrid and Manchester United will play at the Sunlife Stadium, Tuesday evening, in an exhibition game.

Major League Soccer fans came out in full force representing their favorite teams before the game.

One fan flew out from as far as Vermont to experience soccer pandemonium in South Florida.

“We don’t love Cristiano, we don’t love any player. We love this, the club,” said a fan, “and that’s what we’re going to see today, Real Madrid.”

The game begins at 8 p.m., and organizers expect 50,000 fans to pack the stadium.

