Soap opera actor arrested after alleged road rage incident in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he was involved in a case of road rage in Miami.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Lyle was charged with battery after one man was left critically injured.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street just after 7 p.m., Sunday.

Lyle is said to be a Mexican actor who has starred in several Spanish-language soap operas.

According to police, he was on his way to Miami International Airport when he was cut off by another driver.

Lyle then confronted the driver, punched him and knocked him out.

The victim is suffering from a fractured skull.

