Snorkeler finds almost 70 pounds of cocaine worth over $1.5 million floating off Florida Keys

CRAIG KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have found almost 70 pounds of cocaine floating off the coast of the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified around 1:50 p.m. after a snorkeler found a floating bale near Craig Key, Wednesday.

Nearly 70 pounds of cocaine found in floating bale: https://t.co/RmY672b0bj pic.twitter.com/kOnDoBDrYX — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) March 4, 2021

The sheriff’s office then notified U.S. Border Patrol who responded and found the bale, which contained 25 bricks of cocaine, weighing about 68 pounds.

Authorities said the drugs are valued at over $1.5 million.

