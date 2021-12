POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants were stopped at sea off the coast of Pompano beach, Tuesday.

The Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection detained 28 people of various nationalities.

Officials said they were part of a smuggling operation.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating.

