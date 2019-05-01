Smoking ban now in effect at Disney parks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - The ban on smoking at Disney parks is now in effect.

Announced back in March, guests were given plenty of time to get familiar with the new policy.

As of Wednesday, smoking is prohibited at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California.

Those who want to smoke will only be able to do so outside the park’s entrances, as well as Disney Springs in Florida.

