Smoke shop burglary leads to chase in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for one of two suspects, after a burglary that led to a chase in Cutler Bay.

Officers were notified of a robbery at a smoke shop near South Dixie Highway and Southwest 184th Street, around 2:30 a.m., Friday.

According to officials, while chasing the suspects, stolen items from the shop were scattered all over the road.

“No, it’s not the first time this has happened,” said Ben Carrasco, the store’s owner. “We’ll probably have to take care of all of this on our own, but there’s the doors damaged and I haven’t yet seen how much other damage might be inside.”

Miami-Dade Police are now searching for the second suspect.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

