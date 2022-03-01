FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot landed a small plane safely at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport after reporting faulty landing gear.

The pilot called in an emergency that the landing gear on the right side of the plane was not operational at around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The pilot flew the plane out west of the Everglades to burn off the fuel in the tank on the right side of the plane.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene as the plane touched down at the airport’s runway.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

He was seen walking away from the aircraft and seemed to be OK.

