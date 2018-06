KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane skid off the runway at Key West International Airport Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the aircraft experienced engine failure while attempting to land.

Two people were on board, but were not injured.

The runway was shut down for a short time, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.