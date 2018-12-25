Small plane removed from Haulover Beach after crash leaves 4 hurt

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane involved that crashed on Haulover Beach on Christmas Eve has been removed.

Four people suffered minor injuries after the single-engine Cessna plane experienced engine failure and plummeted onto the beach near 10800 Collins Ave., Monday.

The plane had taken off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shortly before the troubles began at 1:33 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to an area hospital.

Heavy-duty machines were on the shoreline to lift the aircraft and haul it off the beach, Tuesday.

The tedious work drew a small crowd of people recording the crew on cellphone video.

“They cleaned it up and everybody’s good, so we’re happy it was a happy ending,” said bystander Tiago Patricio.

In total, it took crews about about an hour to secure and remove the aircraft from the sand.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

