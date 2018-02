POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane sustained some damage after a rough landing in Pompano Beach.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the plane’s main landing gear collapsed on the runway at the Pompano Air Park, causing the crash.

Officials said the plane spun around and sustained minor damage.

No one was injured.

