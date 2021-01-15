Small plane makes rough landing at North Perry Airport; pilot OK

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot of a small plane is said to be OK after making an emergency landing at North Perry Airport.

Rescue crews responded to the scene at the airport, located at 101 SW 77th Way, at around 11:20 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where rescue personnel could be seen next to the single-engine aircraft in a field.

The pilot is OK and could be seen kneeling while talking to an officer and an airport official.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.