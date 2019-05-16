Small plane makes rough landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane experiencing trouble with its landing gear made a rough landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 2 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

The pilot declared an emergency on board the twin-engine turboprop aircraft.

The plane started to leak fuel on the runway but no fire was reported.

There were also no injuries reported.

