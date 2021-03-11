Small plane makes rough landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made a rough landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene at the airport, located at 6000 NW 21st Ave., just after 10 a.m., Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene after the small plane landed on its belly on a runway.

The two people on board the small plane were not injured.

