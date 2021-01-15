Small plane makes hard landing at North Perry Airport; pilot OK

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot of a small plane is said to be OK after making a hard landing at North Perry Airport.

Rescue crews responded to the scene at the airport, located at 101 SW 77th Way, at around 11:25 a.m., Friday.

The 2005 Ultralight Sting Sport plane took off from the airport but shortly after, the pilot reported engine problems and attempted to land the plane.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where rescue personnel could be seen next to the single-engine aircraft in a field.

The pilot is OK and could be seen kneeling while talking to an officer and an airport official.

The plane sustained some structural damage and lost a wheel after the hard landing.

