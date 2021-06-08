(WSVN) - A pilot in training is OK and his instructor sustained minor injuries after a small plane made a forced landing in Collier County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call referencing a plane down about two miles south of Alligator Alley at Mile Marker 55 at approximately 10:54 a.m., Tuesday.

The Greater Naples Fire District and Collier County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Two people were on board the Piper PA-32 that took off from Tamiami Executive Airport. A drone from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office spotted the aircraft.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where one of the passengers could be seen being hoisted into a MDFR helicopter.

Jose Ecarri, 21, spoke with 7News saying he is a pilot in training and was in the plane with his instructor.

He said they were flying near Mile Marker 33 when the plane experienced engine problems.

“Well, we were like at 2,000 feet and we just felt like the engine go off,” said Ecarri. “We were trying to reach I-75 but we knew we couldn’t make it and just braced for impact. That’s it.”

Ecarri’s instructor has since been transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will now investigate.

The plane is registered to a Miami man.

