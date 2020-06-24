Small plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 27 in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane was able to make a safe emergency landing along U.S. 27 in West Broward.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to a call referencing a single-engine plane with a mechanical issue in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 near Griffin Road at approximately 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the Lake LA4 could be seen on the side of the roadway after landing safely.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft departed North Perry Airport and was headed to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Rescue officials said only the pilot was onboard the plane and no injuries were reported.

The plane has since been moved to the nearby parking lot of Cafe 27 where crew members are working to take pieces of the aircraft off in order to trailer it back to North Perry Airport.

The FAA is now investigating.

