Small plane makes emergency landing on Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made an emergency landing on Alligator Alley in West Broward.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The Cessna 210 aircraft landed near Mile Marker 25, just west of the toll plaza.

FHP officials said two people were on board the plane but no injuries were reported.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the aircraft could be seen on the side of the roadway.

One lane has since been blocked off causing some traffic delays.

