WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing on Alligator Alley in West Broward County.

A small plane has made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) at mile marker 37. The plane is in the grass median, there are no injuries or vehicles involved.

The only lane temporarily closed at this time is the left lane of NB Interstate 75. pic.twitter.com/JOytAr0JnA — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 11, 2021

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue personnel responded to Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 37, just after 1:30 p.m., Friday.

According to fire rescue officials, two people were on board the Cessna 172, and neither were injured during the landing.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed one westbound lane blocked.

7Skyforce HD flew over the area, where the plane could be seen resting in the median between the interstate’s eastbound and westbound lanes.

Public records state the plane is registered to a flight school based out of Coral Gables.

