KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A small pontoon plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Key West.

The aircraft went down near some mangroves in Cow Key, Tuesday afternoon.

The plane had just taken off from Key West International Airport.

None of the three people on board were hurt.

