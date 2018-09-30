FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a tricky touchdown for the pilot of a South Florida-bound small plane who made an emergency landing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the single-engine aircraft was headed to Fort lauderdale Executive Airport from Georgia when it experienced engine failure, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

The pilot of the the red and white Cessna Skylark was able to touch down safely in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 31st Way, near Cypress Creek Road.

This morning at 6am #FLFR units responded to a small plane that experienced engine failure on its approach into Ft Laud Executive. The pilot did an amazing job and landed safely with 2 people onboard at NW 62 ST and NW 31 Way. Plane was inbound from Georgia. pic.twitter.com/IhAqrj5eu3 — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) September 30, 2018

The pilot and a single passenger were not hurt.

The plane was later towed from the scene.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.