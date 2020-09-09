Small plane makes emergency landing in Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has made an emergency landing in Allegator Alley in West Broward.

Two people were on board the plane when an emergency message was relayed to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport just before 10 a.m., Wednesday.

The plane ended up making an emergency landing at Mile Marker 41 instead of landing at the airport.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where damage could be seen on the left wing of the small plane.

Police and fire rescue crews have since responded to the scene.

A man and a woman could be seen walking around the plane and taking pictures. It is believed the two individuals were the two who were on the plane. They appear to be OK.

