Small plane makes emergency landing at Miami Executive Airport

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small airplane has made an emergency landing at Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just before 10 a.m., Friday.

The small plane was able to land on the runway and no injuries were reported.

MDFR foam trucks were dispatched to the scene in case of an aircraft fire or other potential hazards.

