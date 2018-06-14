Small plane makes belly landing at FLL; no one hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made a belly landing landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft suffered a landing gear issue, causing it to skid to a stop on the runway.

Officials said four people were on board and, fortunately, no one was hurt.

Crews shut down one runway as they worked to remove the plane.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.