FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made a tricky landing in Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce showed the moments after the pilot of a small plane made a cautious landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Thursday.

The aircraft flew with a flat tire on its landing gear.

Rescue crews and police officers arrived to assist passengers with getting off the plane safely.

No injuries were reported.

