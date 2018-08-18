Small plane lands on Alligator Alley in West Broward; no injuries

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot and a passenger of a small plane are safe after a mechanical issue forced them to land the aircraft on Alligator Alley in West Broward.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes near Mile Marker 30, Saturday, just after 5:30 p.m.

Officials said the single-engine Cessna suffered mechanical problems, forcing the pilot to land on the highway.

#BSFR is on the scene of a single engine Cessna which suffered mechanical problems and landed in the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley MM30. 2 Souls on board, no injuries, roadway is open. pic.twitter.com/WtIPrSnEfC — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 18, 2018

First responders were met by the occupants of the aircraft, which was parked on the right shoulder of the highway, just west of the eastern toll plaza.

Thankfully, officials said, there were no vehicles on the eastbound lanes at the time of the landing.

No one was hurt, and the aircraft does not appear to have suffered any structural damage.

The roadway is open.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.