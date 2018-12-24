Small plane goes down on Haulover Beach, 4 injured

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and Fire Rescue have responded to the crash site where a small plane went down on Haulover Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported four patients with minor injuries from the scene near 10800 Collins Ave.

The plane could be seen upside down on the coast, after coming down just after 2 p.m., Monday.

It is unclear how the plane ended up crashing.

