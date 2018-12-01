Small plane crashes into building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small airplane reportedly crashed into a building outside of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 10th Terrace and West Cypress Creek Road, Saturday afternoon.

The building caught fire following the collision.

No word yet if there are any injuries.

