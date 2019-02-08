Small plane crashes about 12 miles off Bay Harbor Islands

OFF BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane has crashed in the water about 12 miles away from Bay Harbor Island.

#HappeningNow The @USCG, @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiPD and commercial salvage crews responding to a report of a downed Cessna aircraft approx. 13 miles east of Bay Harbor Island. No other information at this time. pic.twitter.com/bK7W4s6Ez5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 8, 2019

A Coast Guard helicopter arrived on the scene and rescued one man from the water.

Skyforce7 was also over the scene and captured images of the man floating in a raft near the wreckage plane.

