Small plane catches fire at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane’s engine caught fire at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport just after 10:40 a.m., Friday.

The flames broke out after the Piper N444SA plane landed on the Tarmac, but the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where firefighters could be seen next to a charred engine on the right side of the plane.

Two crew members on board the plane were left uninjured.

