Small plane catches fire after crashing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has crashed and caught fire in Miramar.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along South Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road just after 9:10 a.m., Tuesday.

A small plane crashed near the Pembroke Rd and Hiatus Rd intersection. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route due to road closures. pic.twitter.com/qQUnzucmKf — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 12, 2020

Miramar Fire Rescue crews could be seen putting out hot spots on the crashed plane near a charred Chase Bank sign.

The plane is believed to be from Wayman Aviation Academy, a flight school based out of North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The plane may have crashed into a tree as the tree could be seen in the damaged cockpit area of the aircraft.

It remains unknown how many people were in the plane at the time of the crash or their condition, but firefighters could be seen bringing body bags to the scene.

Police advise those who frequent the area to seek alternate routes.

