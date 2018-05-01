Small plane blows tire while landing at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane encountered some tire trouble while landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The aircraft blew a tire while trying to land, Tuesday afternoon.

The airport’s north runway was temporarily closed while crews safely removed the plane and any debris.

The runway has since reopened.

