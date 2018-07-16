Small-engine plane makes rough landing at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A single engine plane made a rough landing at North Perry Airport.

7Skyforce flew over the scene after the small plane went down, landing on its nose due to landing gear failure at North Perry Airport, Monday.

Crews closed the runway down to move the aircraft out of the way.

The pilot was the only person on board.

He was not injured.

