Small-engine plane makes rough landing at North Perry Airport; no injuries reported

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has made a rough landing at North Perry Airport.

According to the Broward Aviation Department, the Piper Arrow aircraft landed without its nose gear on a runway just before 9:50 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a fire rescue unit could be seen near the plane.

Two people were on board the single-engine plane but were not injured.

Runway 19 Left will remain shut down as officials investigate.

