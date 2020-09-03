Small earthquake shakes northwest Florida

PACE, Fla. (WSVN) — A small earthquake hit just above the Florida-Alabama line this morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.8 magnitude earthquake happened around 11:04 a.m.

So far, there were no reports of damage or injuries. However, USGS has received reports that the quake was felt as far south as Pensacola.

According to the USGS, an earthquake at a 3.8 magnitude is considered light.

The area was hit by a series of small earthquakes in 2019.

