Small boat sinks off of Black Point Park Marina, 5 rescued

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people had to abandon ship off of Black Point Park Marina after their boat started to take on water.

The boat took on a lot of water after a storm passed through, about 1.5 miles from Black Point Park Marina, Friday afternoon.

They put out a distress call and gave the coordinates of the boat as it started taking on water.

Marine Patrol rescued the group, and hey have been checked out by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

One person reportedly had a minor injury. Everyone else is said to be OK.

