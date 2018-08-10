Small boat sinks off Black Point Park Marina, 5 rescued

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people had to abandon ship off of Black Point Park Marina after their boat started to take on water.

A family of five were rescued at sea after a fishing trip took a dangerous turn when their boat began taking on water, Friday afternoon.

Seventeen-year-old Jesus Rodriguez explained the traumatic moments. “We were trying to get out, everyone was trying to get out,” he said. ​

The boat took on a lot of water after a storm passed through, about 1.5 miles from Black Point Park Marina.

“We just saw the rain coming hard, and we were trying to get out,” said Rodriguez, “and then a big wave came and flipped us over.”

They put out a distress call and gave the coordinates of the boat as it started taking on water.

Marine Patrol rescued the group, and they were checked out by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Experts with Fast Response Marine Towing and Salvage said this is something they see far too often.

“It happens to the best of us,” said Bryant Niebruegge with Fast Response Marine Towing. “It’s electrical, and there are thousands of connections that can be broken, and if your pump isn’t working, any little bit of water that comes in your boat stays there, and before you know it, you’re half submerged and don’t even realize it.”

As the boat undergoes repairs, Rodriguez said he’s thankful for the rescue crews’ quick response.

“We thanked them a lot because they helped us a lot,” he said.

The boaters said they spent at least 20 minutes in open water before crews responded.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.