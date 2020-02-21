Small airplane skids down runway without landing gear in Dayton Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A small aircraft made a rough landing at a Daytona Beach airport.

Video taken by a witness showed the plane skidding down a runway at Daytona Beach International Airport as flames broke out underneath it on Thursday.

Officials said the small plane touched down without landing gear and a fuel leak sparked the fire.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames using foam.

The two people on board the plane were left uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.