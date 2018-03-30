Small airplane makes emergency landing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An airplane made an emergency landing at a Pembroke Pines airport.

7Skyforce was over North Perry Airport Friday afternoon where a single-engine Piper Cherokee carrying three people made an emergency landing in an open field inside the airport.

The plane reportedly had engine problems as soon as it took off, causing the pilot to turn around and make the rough landing.

Fire rescue is evaluating the three people, who are expected to be OK.

This comes after Piper Arrow aircraft made an emergency landing at the same airport Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.