Slow rollout of vaccinations at MDC North Campus on Monday

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it appears South Floridians are opting to get one of the other vaccines available to them.

Since 11 a.m. on Monday, only 97 Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots were administered at the Miami-Dade College North Campus vaccination site.

It appeared to be a slow day at the site for vaccinations in general as 114 first dose Pfizer vaccines were distributed.

Approximately 1,600 second-doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed.

On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management made the announcement that sites would resume use of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot. Each site will be able to administer 3,000 doses per day.