Slow rollout of vaccinations at MDC North Campus on Monday

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it appears South Floridians are opting to get one of the other vaccines available to them.
Since 11 a.m. on Monday, only 97 Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots were administered at the Miami-Dade College North Campus vaccination site.
It appeared to be a slow day at the site for vaccinations in general as 114 first dose Pfizer vaccines were distributed.
Approximately 1,600 second-doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed.
On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management made the announcement that sites would resume use of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot. Each site will be able to administer 3,000 doses per day.
Late Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted a 10-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson shot after 15 women, out of nearly 8 million who received the vaccine, developed blood clots.
A federal advisory panel decided the benefits far outweighed the risks.
“We take safety really very seriously, and there was a pause, it was examined, and now we’re going ahead with it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a TV interview on Sunday.
“The bottom line is, now you have options, you have choices, so you can get the Pfizer first-dose vaccine here at Miami Dade College North, or you can get the J&J vaccine,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Jachles said the options are plentiful, and the safety information is out there.
“Don’t take hearsay, don’t go on other social media sites,” he said. “Go to the authority, go to CDC.”
Being fully vaccinated will apparently be required for Americans who want to visit the European Union this summer, according to the President of the European Commission who talked to the New York Times.
An official announcement is expected later on Monday.
New rules are also being brought forward for campers.
The CDC is suggesting proof of a negative COVID-19 test before children head to sleep away camps.
For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.
Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
