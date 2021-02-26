Slots to receive COVID-19 vaccine at South Florida Publix pharmacies filled within 2 hours

MIAMI (WSVN) - Grocery stores are becoming the newest vaccination sites for doses of hope, and slots for receiving these vaccines filled up quickly.

Registration to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Publix pharmacies began at 7 a.m. and were quickly filled by 9 a.m.

“Step right in and we’ll get you your COVID-19 vaccine, thank you,” said a Publix employee as he guided a recipient.

Beginning Monday, if you’re 65 and older or a healthcare worker, you will be able to get your vaccine at Miami-Dade and Broward Publix pharmacies.

“It’s great for the neighborhood, especially for the senior citizens that can’t travel far,” one woman said.

Clara Chiong said she’s happy to hear the news and wants to get vaccinated once cleared by her doctor.

“So far, I made it through this year, but my husband and I have been very careful,” she said.

When it comes to access, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that it will open up as the supply increases.

“I would say without question, barring any problems with vaccine distribution, you’re going to see the age lower at some time in March, for sure.”

Publix joined the growing list of South Florida pharmacies to offer the vaccine.

Earlier this week, all Navarro Discount pharmacies and CVS y Mas stores in Miami-Dade started offering appointments to South Florida seniors.

Starting next Wednesday, Miami-Dade College North Campus will become a federal mass vaccination site.

“It will be administering 2,000 vaccines each day on site and an additional 1,000 per day through mobile units that will travel directly to harder to reach communities,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Shots are already underway at the Broward College North Campus.

This new permanent vaccination site is one of three in South Florida.

Oak Grove Park in North Miami Beach and Overtown Youth Center are also offering 200 doses a day.

As the Department of Health reported just over 6,600 new COVID cases statewide on Thursday, DeSantis said he will soon be announcing when teachers and law enforcement will be OK’ed to get the shot.

“We’re looking at within the next 4-6 weeks, we’re looking at this potentially turning a corner just in terms of how ready access people have to it,” he said.

For those who were unable to register, registration reopens on Monday at 7 a.m.

Depending on vaccination availability, there could be appointments up for grabs in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

For more information or to make an appointment at Publix, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.