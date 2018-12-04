Sloth bear undergoes endoscopy at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sloth bear underwent a medical procedure at Zoo Miami after experiencing worrisome symptoms.

The 6-year-old bear named Hank had trouble holding down his food and was vomiting just a few days ago.

Vets performed an endoscopic exam to check out his stomach.

The results revealed no problems.

Hank has since made a full recovery although his appetite is slowly but surely returning.

He’s now back in his exhibit.

