Sloppy Joes bar hosts 39th annual Hemingway look-alike contest in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 130 men who look like Ernest Hemingway are competing to gain the title of the best look-alike to the writer in Key West.

The 39th annual contest is being held at Sloppy Joe’s, where the literary icon frequently shared cocktails and stories in the 1930’s.

The competition is a highly anticipated part of the island’s Hemingway Days festival.

The festivities started on Thursday night and will continue through Sunday, the 120th anniversary of Hemingway’s birthday.

On Saturday night, the best look-alike will be announced after being judged by a panel of past winners.

While residing in Key West, the author wrote several books including “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not.”

His home has been converted to a museum and is a popular attraction to visitors. It is also known to home to several six-toed cats.

