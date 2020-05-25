Slick roads claim the life of 1 driver in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after slick roads led to a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike just south of the Bird Road exit shortly before 7 a.m., Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and road rangers are currently on the scene of the crash to ensure responding officials stay safe.

One driver said they were involved in an accident and that his vehicle hydroplaned due to the slick roads.

A tow truck came to help when a second white Honda crashed into the tow truck.

The powerful impact claimed the life of the driver.

One northbound lane has been shut down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.