LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Lauderhill Police officers responded to shots fired in the area of Northwest 14th Place and 32nd Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Officials said a man who was sleeping in his home a few houses down was grazed by a stray bullet.

He was transported to an area hospital and has since been released.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

