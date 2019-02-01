Sledgehammer-wielding man kills dog during dispute in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man has killed a dog with a sledgehammer during a domestic dispute in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to a domestic incident along the 700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Police said a male was hitting the windows of a car with a sledgehammer.

Around the same time, two women were walking their dogs in the area and tried to interrupt him.

While attempting to interrupt the incident, the male struck and fatally injured the dog with the sledgehammer.

Meanwhile, another female was recording the incident, but the armed male took her cellphone away and fled the area, police said.

The subject remains at large.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.