MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who sexually battered a woman at gunpoint.
City of Miami Police released a sketch of the subject Wednesday night.
Detectives said the man confronted the woman on the sidewalk near an intersection in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 10th Street in Little Havana, at around 3 a.m., Saturday, which happened to be New Year’s Day.
After the incident took place, the victim reported the assault to a Miami Police Officer, who was driving by the area.
If you have any information on this armed subject, you are urged to call Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, or anonymously to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
