MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who sexually battered a woman at gunpoint.

City of Miami Police released a sketch of the subject Wednesday night.

Detectives said the man confronted the woman on the sidewalk near an intersection in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 10th Street in Little Havana, at around 3 a.m., Saturday, which happened to be New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at approx. 3 A.M. the subject depicted in the sketch below committed a Sexual Battery in the area of S.W. 13th Avenue and 10th Street. Anyone with information are urged to call 305-603-6300 or to remain anonymous contact @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/gIr5nHICNM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 6, 2022

After the incident took place, the victim reported the assault to a Miami Police Officer, who was driving by the area.

If you have any information on this armed subject, you are urged to call Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, or anonymously to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.