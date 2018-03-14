Skateboarder steals package from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man captured on surveillance stealing a package from a Miami home.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the subject took the package from the house near Southwest 33rd Avenue and 21st Street on March 1.

He then fled the scene on his skateboard.

Miami Police are now looking for the subject. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, shorts and sneakers.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

