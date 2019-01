MIAMI (WSVN) - Six people have been left without a home after a South Florida house went up in flames.

A fire broke out at the house along Northwest 60th Street in Miami, Tuesday.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced homeowners find a temporary place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

