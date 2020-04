MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officers captured a 6-foot-long python in Flamingo Park Friday.

They used it as a teachable moment, noting the snake is the same length as what is required for proper social distancing during the coronavirus: six feet.

The officers turned the python over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

